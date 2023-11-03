Forum: Study idea of linking insurance premiums to lifestyles carefully

At the 15th Singapore Economic Policy Forum, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung raised the possibility of differentiating insurance premiums between those with and without appropriate lifestyles (Healthier SG best way to keep healthcare accessible, good and affordable: Ong, Nov 1).

I worry that linking health insurance premiums to healthy behaviour may be taken to the extent that it becomes an overly utilitarian policy. Utilitarianism bases policy choice on the greatest good for the greatest number.

If healthy behaviour leads to lower premiums, comparatively unhealthy behaviour could mean higher premiums. It could lead to a situation where lower-income people, who are generally in poorer health and engage in more unhealthy behaviour due to having fewer options, have to pay more than those with the means to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Besides, linking premium costs to healthier lifestyles may have a limited effect on those who are genetically predisposed to chronic conditions.

To be sure, linking premiums to healthier lifestyles has a noble aim – to nudge people towards maintaining their health. However, the good that it seeks may not be value-neutral.

Everyone has a different idea of what responsible health behaviour means. To a goal-oriented person, nudging him to have frequent health checks is motivating. To someone else, however, the pressure to lead a healthy lifestyle may lead to anxiety and in itself be unhealthy.

The idea of linking premiums to healthy behaviour raises more questions than answers. I hope the Ministry of Health studies this with a rigour that balances economic and social outcomes.

Lai Yew Chan