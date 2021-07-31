Forum: Study how much tuition plays a part in academic success

How pervasive is private tuition in Singapore? To what extent does tuition tilt results in favour of students who are able to afford it? How does private tuition add value to the economy?

The International Baccalaureate (IB) programme is internationally acknowledged and recognised. Anecdotally, IB students are considerably less dependent on tuition.

Yet many are accepted into top universities and do well. What attributes of the programme factor in its success?

The Ministry of Education needs to review how differences in curriculum, class size, learning environment, pedagogical methods and tuition can have an impact on excellence.

Be open-minded about slaying sacred cows.

Hwang Teng Aun