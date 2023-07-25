Forum: Study Grab’s proposed purchase of Trans-Cab carefully

I refer to the news article “Grab to buy S’pore’s third-largest taxi company Trans-Cab” (July 21).

The Government must study the proposed purchase to ensure that it does not further reduce competition and give more monopolistic pricing power to an already dominant Grab.

Taxi service is still a public good. In the early years of ride-hailing services in Singapore, operators adopted what could only be characterised as predatory practices: massive discounts for new passengers, subsidies to drivers and low fares.

Not surprisingly, traditional taxi operators could not compete. Many cabbies gave up and joined the ride-hailing companies. The number of taxis today is a fraction of what it used to be. It is now harder to flag a taxi on the street most of the time.

Since its acquisition of Uber’s business in South-east Asia, Grab has grown to become the industry’s dominant player. One outcome of such dominance is manifested in its surge pricing policies. It is not uncommon for fares to be 60 per cent to 100 per cent higher for trips to Changi Airport during peak hours. Many more surge pricing examples abound.

If Grab is allowed to buy Trans-Cab, then the Government must regulate Grab and others in this industry to ensure that taxi fares remain reasonably affordable.

Ho Swee Huat