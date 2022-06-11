Forum: Students taught cyber wellness, importance of activities beyond online pursuits

We share Youth Forum writer Kieran Tan Jieren's concerns about the risks of over-reliance on digital devices as our young people become increasingly engaged in online activities (Help young people step away from their devices, June 6).

This is why the Ministry of Education has given greater emphasis to cyber wellness in our character and citizenship education (CCE) curriculum to enable students to recognise risks in the digital space, discern negative influences and inappropriate websites, and manage excessive use of social media.

Through CCE lessons, students are taught to evaluate and discern sources of information, use security settings so they can navigate the online space safely, and learn how to report cyber scams and bullying incidents.

The cyber wellness curriculum also emphasises the importance of prioritising healthy leisure activities beyond online pursuits.

Students are encouraged to support and influence one another positively, including peers who require help with cyber-related issues.

They can also approach school counsellors who are trained to help students manage cyber-related and addictive behaviour.

Parents play a crucial role in guiding and monitoring their children's online activities at home. MOE has provided resources such as parenting kits and articles to help parents better manage their children's online habits.

Schools will continue to work with parents and community groups to guide our students to cultivate good digital habits, and use digital technology safely and responsibly.

Loh Wee Cheng

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 1

Ministry of Education