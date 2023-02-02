Forum: Students need to know pitfalls of programs like ChatGPT

Given ChatGPT’s text- and language-generation abilities, it is no surprise to see the reactions of educators towards the artificial intelligence (AI) program.

Concerns over students using ChatGPT to do their schoolwork for them have prompted schools and universities around the world to come up with measures to tackle the problem of cheating.

These include installing plagiarism-detection tools, banning the use of the AI chatbot altogether, and developing alternative assessment methods to evaluate student performance.

However, it is equally crucial to convey the message that learning is not all about the final work produced, but also about the process.

For instance, while ChatGPT can generate a coherent essay, it does not help us learn how to organise our thoughts, form convincing arguments, or create interesting phrases and sentences. In solving mathematical problems, while we can get the answers from an AI chatbot, we gain no understanding of how we arrived at the answers.

Let’s not forget the development of social skills and sense of belonging when we share our ideas or views with classmates in preparing for writing assignments, or brainstorming different approaches to solve a complex mathematical problem.

While it may be difficult to change students’ mindsets and attitudes from one that overemphasises achieving outcomes to one that focuses on learning itself, the cost of not doing so will be far greater as AI programs get more sophisticated.

Wong Wan Hoong (Dr)