Forum: Students must become more internationally minded

In recent weeks, there has been much debate on attracting overseas talent and developing local talent, particularly with the announcement of the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass to woo the world’s top talent to live and work in Singapore.

As we look to develop our local talent, one of the issues raised was whether and how our students are being adequately prepared to survive and thrive in this fractured world (The talent debate: It’s not just about looking outwards, Sept 18; S’pore: Staying relevant and resilient in a deglobalising world, Oct 20).

To realise this goal, our students need to be internationally minded, cognitively and affectively. They need to possess deep cultural literacy and develop greater global consciousness: an openness to diverse and differing perspectives, insight into people and cultures across the world, and an awareness and appreciation of the complex interconnectedness of all nations and people.

How can our schools play an active role in educating our students to be more internationally minded?

First, the school’s philosophy and values need to provide a framework for imparting an ethic of interconnected global citizenship, both in the school environment and in classroom practices. Schools need to create a culture of seeing the world as the broadest context for learning.

Second, the academic and co-curricular curriculum needs to provide opportunities for our students to examine issues that have personal, local and global significance.

Third, the Ministry of Education (MOE) should actively recruit teachers of different nationalities and also local teachers who have taught in local international schools or overseas, and deploy them in every school.

This would add greater cultural diversity within the school community, and provide opportunities for both teachers and students to grow up in a setting where cultural diversity is seen and experienced, and not just something read about in textbooks.

Fourth, MOE should provide opportunities for all students to learn a third language, in addition to English and mother tongue languages. Language learning opens up a whole new world of appreciating new cultures, overcoming cultural barriers and shaping our thinking.

Lastly, as it is not possible for schools to send all their students on overseas exchange programmes, they should instead explore opportunities to establish connections with local international schools and create spaces for teachers and students to interact with their peers. Technology should also be used to connect our students with their peers in schools all over the world.

I hope that all schools and their principals will embrace the need to develop internationally minded local schools to ensure that our students are given the experiences and competencies to stay relevant as they navigate the turbulent and complex world of tomorrow, even as they stay rooted as Singaporeans.

Poh Leong Joo