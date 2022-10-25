Forum: Students learn information and media literacy skills across various subjects

We agree with Dr Yik Keng Yeong’s views about the importance of discerning the credibility of online information (Media literacy should be more important part of school curriculum, Oct 17).

Within the school curriculum, students learn information and media literacy skills across various subjects.

Students are taught how to discern online information as part of cyber wellness education within the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum.

At the primary level, pupils are taught to verify the credibility of online information sources to safeguard themselves in cyberspace.

At the secondary and pre-university levels, students deepen their understanding of the factors contributing to the spread of online falsehoods as well as its consequences. Through class discussions on real-life scenarios, teachers reinforce the importance of being discerning of online information in their students.

These skills are also key in the learning of English, history and social studies.

At the upper primary and secondary levels, pupils and students are taught critical reading and thinking skills through these subjects to enable them to discern fact from opinion, understand context, establish purpose and verify the credibility of information. During this process, students cross-check the information and views presented with other sources to determine reliability and learn to spot signs of incomplete information and falsehoods.

At the pre-university level, teachers build on these skills in General Paper to guide students to assess the cogency, evidence and implications of arguments as they explore a range of issues of local and global significance.

Beyond the school curriculum, the Ministry of Education (MOE) provides schools with teaching and learning resources on the latest cyber trends and issues, including real-life case studies and tips on how schools can raise awareness of online misinformation. Schools are also equipped with cyber wellness resources to engage parents, who are crucial partners in guiding students to be discerning users of the digital space.

MOE and schools will continue to work with parents to guide our young to be discerning readers and consumers of information.

Beatrice Chong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning and Development Division 2

Ministry of Education