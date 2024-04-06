Forum: Students’ diverse strengths and abilities are recognised

We thank Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng for his feedback (Students’ abilities may not depend on language skills alone, March 27). We share a common view that our students should not be defined by a single metric.

This is why the Ministry of Education (MOE) has been placing more emphasis on the holistic development of our students, including the deepening of their 21st century competencies.

In schools, students have diverse learning opportunities to discover their strengths and interests, and develop their character. This includes developing their critical thinking skills through inquiry-based learning in the sciences, as well as civic and global literacies in the humanities.

Programmes such as the Applied Learning Programme and the Learning for Life Programme also let students apply their learning in real-world settings, and develop stronger life skills and social-emotional competencies.

MOE has been introducing changes to broaden the definition of merit, and recognise students’ diverse strengths apart from their language proficiency. For example, Direct School Admission recognises students based on their talents and achievements that may not be demonstrated at national examinations. We have enhanced the Edusave Award for Achievement, Good Leadership and Service and Edusave Skills Award from 2024, to better recognise students’ achievements in non-academic domains.

Nevertheless, it remains critical to develop our students’ English language skills to provide them with a solid foundation for learning and communication.

MOE regularly reviews the English language curriculum based on the latest insights from research and practices. We also continually strengthen the capabilities of our teachers to better support and cultivate students’ interest in, as well as appreciation and mastery of, English.

Dr Lee will be pleased to know that the majority of students who sit the GCE O-level English language examination pass. Those who do not can be conditionally admitted to a junior college or gain admission to a polytechnic or the Institute of Technical Education, depending on their English language grades and overall performance at the O-level examination.

MOE remains committed to the holistic development of our students and the recognition of the diverse strengths in them. We will continue to nurture in them the values, competencies and dispositions they need to thrive in life.

William Lim (Dr)

Divisional Director, Planning

Ministry of Education