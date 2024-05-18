Forum: Students disappointed that physics competition was cancelled at the last minute

The Singapore Junior Physics Olympiad (SJPO) 2024 was abruptly cancelled on May 15. The cancellation left participants, including my 15-year-old daughter, disheartened.

SJPO, organised by the Institute of Physics Singapore with support from the Ministry of Education, is tailored for secondary school students. Its main aim is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of physics beyond the confines of the standard school syllabus.

The event offers a platform for participants to engage with unique physics challenges that require not only critical analysis but also inventive problem-solving skills.

The decision to cancel SJPO, allegedly due to technical issues, reflects the organisers’ lack of preparedness and professionalism. The failure to have and implement contingency plans seems to have disregarded the participants’ efforts.

The competition was scheduled from 3pm to 5pm on May 15. At 3pm, students could not access the website. Teachers tried to help, but it was only at 3.30pm that the cancellation was announced in an e-mail, with no further information offered. It was later announced that the competition would be rescheduled to Term 3.

It was disheartening to see the emotional toll on students caused by this cancellation, as evidenced by the heartfelt sentiments shared online. For many, SJPO was a chance to prove themselves, and to validate their hard work and dedication.

Students invested countless hours honing their skills for the event, regarded as not just a competition, but also a celebration of intellectual curiosity and academic achievement.

I urge the organisers to address these concerns promptly and act to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Hu Yifei