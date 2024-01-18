Forum: Stuck with a hefty bill now because maid has a communicable disease

I refer to Forum writer Ryna Tan Chwee Eng’s letter “Set a limit to employer’s liability for maid’s medical bills” (Jan 16). I am also facing a domestic helper’s medical bill crisis.

My elderly mother’s helper was admitted to the National University Hospital on Dec 19 for tuberculosis (TB). Her liver is affected by the bacteria and the medicine. She was discharged on Jan 17 and her medical bill came up to $32,468.26.

As the insurance company puts a cap of $3,000 on communicable diseases, I need to pay the rest of the bill out of my pocket.

I would like to suggest the following be put in place.

First, have means testing to set a limit on employers’ liability for their helpers’ medical bills.

With Singapore set to become a super-aged society in 2026, it is going to be common for helpers to be employed to look after the frail elderly. This is almost a necessity rather than a want on the part of the sandwiched middle-aged who continue to work to care for both dependent parents and their children.

The nightmare begins when a helper is hospitalised with an astronomical bill. Hence, having some kind of ceiling as suggested by Ms Tan would be helpful. This can be calibrated with some form of means testing.

Second, remove the clause that caps payouts for communicable diseases in insurance policies.

The recent changes made to insurance covering maids’ medical fees are commendable. However, the clause that communicable diseases are covered up to $3,000 seems to benefit only the insurance companies.

It does not seem fair that while all employers pay the same premium, only some illnesses are worth covering and not others. With the recent spotlight on TB cases, it would be most distressing for another employer to be caught in the same situation.

This situation is also stressful for my mother’s helper, as she feels guilty about being a financial burden to us.

Stacey Low Loon