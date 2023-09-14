Forum: Stronger measures needed to boost gender diversity on corporate boards

President Halimah Yacob recently talked about how, during her tenure, she increased female representation on the Council of Presidential Advisers from zero to three out of 10. Yet, women make up only 22.7 per cent of Singapore’s top 100 listed companies’ corporate boards as at June 2023.

This issue has sparked discussions about the importance of diversity and meritocracy in leadership positions (Boards need more gender diversity, Sept 1; Focus on meritocracy in push for board diversity, Sept 8).

It is important that appointees are qualified for the role; otherwise, they are merely token hires.

The causes for poor gender diversity on boards include low awareness of its significance, unconscious bias, reliance on personal networks for board appointments, and the preference for candidates with previous board experience in male-dominated industries.

The Diversity Task Force proposed soft recommendations instead of quotas, given the complexity of the problem.

To accelerate progress, Singapore could consider more rigorous mandates, like formal and transparent search and nomination processes that have objective criteria. The Council for Board Diversity found that companies with women on their nominating committees were more likely to have gender-diverse boards with at least 30 per cent female representation.

It is also important to note that, to truly benefit from gender diversity, the number of women on each board matters. A 2008 study found that it was only when boards had three or more women that their presence became “normalised”. It is also often argued that a critical mass of 30 per cent of board members need to be women in order for them to have an impact; anything less and you risk reducing their presence to mere tokenism.

Norway and Italy are countries that have found some success with gender quotas. However, quotas are not universally popular. Some countries tried targets instead, but their effectiveness was found to depend on cultural and political factors.

Singapore should review the efficacy of its current Singapore Exchange reporting requirements to ensure we do not miss the 2025 target of having women occupy 25 per cent of board seats. It is time for stronger measures, such as mandated transparent search and nomination procedures. And if, despite this, we still fail to meet the target, we will need to consider even more robust measures, like quotas.

Sugidha Nithiananthan

Director of Advocacy, Research, and Communications

Association of Women for Action and Research