Forum: Stringent process needed in selecting paid companions for seniors

Given that one in 10 seniors lived alone in 2020, it is imperative that more is done to stave off loneliness and detachment in old age.

The Department of Statistics estimates that 83,000 elderly persons will be living alone by 2030, as compared with the 47,000 seniors aged 65 and above in 2016.

Paid companionship is a good option for lonely seniors if they can afford this service (More turn to paid services for companionship for lonely seniors, May 29).

However, service providers must ensure that there is a stringent selection process when recruiting people to be companions for this especially vulnerable group of elderly people. Proper training should also be provided.

Those who have been involved in social service groups and grassroots activities are likely better equipped to be good companions.

What is more important is for young families to stay in touch with ageing parents who are living on their own and using home-care services.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng