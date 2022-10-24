Forum: Stringent procedures to ensure no infringement of data privacy

As part of the consultation process, M1 had provided in our response dated Sept 14 some inputs and concerns for the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to consider in its formulation of the anti-scam moves. We have since obtained further clarifications and addressed them with IMDA.

Stringent procedures will be in place to ensure there is no infringement of data privacy. This will be done through message anonymisation where personal data will be duly removed.

On the possibility of degradation of SMS delivery, there will be arrangements in place to ensure timely delivery, even with the implementation of filters.

M1 has been working closely with the authorities to implement various measures to help combat scams against the public and our customers. We will continue to take guidance from IMDA and implement these upcoming measures.

At M1, customers’ priorities have always been our key focus. We have proactively conducted outreach to our customers on scams, and will continue to engage and address the needs of all customers.

Lin Liangmin

Head of Corporate Communications

M1