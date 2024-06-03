Forum: Stringent measures in place to protect data extracted from vehicles

We thank Mr Richard Cheng for his letter “Ensure motorists’ privacy when data is taken from in-car system” (May 27).

Police officers are accorded powers of investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code 2010, including those to access, inspect and check devices used in connection with an offence, which includes data from computers, phones and vehicle infotainment systems. This allows officers to pursue all available information and leads to bring perpetrators of crime to justice, and to protect public safety and security.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has implemented stringent measures to safeguard data extracted for investigations. These include conducting audits to ensure proper handling and management of data, allowing only authorised officers to access the data, using such data solely for authorised purposes, and storing the data on a secured data platform. In addition, all our officers must complete a course on data security and protection annually. These measures prevent unauthorised access and ensure the protection of such data.

SPF will take stern actions including prosecuting officers who recklessly or knowingly disclose or use the data without authorisation. Offenders may be liable to a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, under the Public Sector (Governance) Act 2018. They will also be subjected to public service disciplinary measures including dismissal.

Lin Zhihao

Superintendent Of Police

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force