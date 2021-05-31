Forum: Stringent measures in place for cargo drivers and accompanying personnel

We refer to Mr Lee Yong Se's letter, "Address Covid-19 risk posed by cross-border truck drivers" (May 26).

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Singapore and Malaysia have been working closely to ensure the continued two-way flow of goods in a safe manner, given the interdependencies of our supply chains.

Over the last year, we have put in place stringent measures at the land checkpoints, to safeguard public health while ensuring the smooth passage of goods between Singapore and Malaysia.

Today, all cargo drivers and accompanying personnel entering from Malaysia are tested at the land checkpoints with an antigen rapid test and only those who test negative are allowed entry into Singapore.

When in Singapore, these individuals must adhere to existing safe management measures in the course of their work.

These include wearing of masks, delivering directly to destinations, contactless delivery, and observing safe distancing at all times, including during the unloading and delivery of cargo.

Checks and audits are conducted regularly by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and other government agencies to ensure compliance.

Singaporeans and residents are also reminded to play their part and be responsible in observing safe management measures if they are required to interact with cargo drivers and accompanying personnel in the course of their work.

In addition, since March 20, we have offered vaccination to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore on a regular basis.

The response rate among those contacted has been very positive. The cargo drivers and accompanying personnel we have successfully vaccinated make up the majority of total journeys into Singapore daily.

We fully recognise the importance of protecting the health of the public even as we ensure the unimpeded flow of essential goods between Singapore and Malaysia.

We will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely and actively review the safety measures in place in line with the latest developments in both countries.

Lim Weilin

Director, Communications and Engagement Division

Ministry of Trade and Industry