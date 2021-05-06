Forum: Strict rules on mask-wearing in hospitals may mean staff need to police visitors

I read with interest Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik's article, "Letting visitors take off masks in wards puts patients at risk" (May 4).

I am a healthcare worker in a government restructured hospital, and I, too, have noticed and experienced changes that Covid-19 has brought to our daily work life.

Unfortunately, Ms Khalik had a negative experience and found that a quarter of the visitors were spending time in the hospital's wards without a mask.

She rightly pointed out that the number of visitors allowed is restricted to two now.

Hospitals have also implemented additional measures, such as visitors being screened stringently before being allowed up to the wards.

Some other measures unknown to the public include segregation of patients into high- and low-risk wards. No visitors are allowed in high-risk wards.

I agree with her that hospitals should practise the strictest safety measures as the people inside (workers, patients or visitors) are most vulnerable.

However, certain basic human needs such as eating, drinking or using the restroom cannot be policed all the time even in the hospital.

This is the same behaviour that one would expect to see on the MRT and at malls, parks and restaurants, where members of the public are expected (or are reminded) to practise new "Covid-19 etiquette" constantly in the interest of the community.

A strictly imposed rule in hospitals would put a greater burden on the healthcare workers, who will likely be the ones expected to police visitors, on top of doing their regular jobs during this pandemic.

I believe hospitals here are doing their best to balance the expectations of patients and healthcare workers alike.

Personally, I feel it would be a shame to ignore all the thinking and planning the hospitals have done because of Ms Khalik's observations.

Lim Chong Teik