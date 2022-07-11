Forum: Strict enforcement action taken against those who are caught littering

We agree with Mr Lim Teck Koon that littering is an environmental hazard (Act sternly against those who discard cigarette butts irresponsibly, July 8).

Everyone has a part to play in upholding high standards of cleanliness and public health in Singapore, and we are encouraged that many do bin their litter responsibly and some even participate in litter-picking activities.

By using litter bins properly and keeping Singapore clean, we are showing consideration to our fellow residents. Unfortunately, there are some people who remain irresponsible and litter.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes strict enforcement action against those who are caught littering. Under the Environmental Public Health Act, any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order, requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours. These penalties are reviewed from time to time.

NEA has been focusing on making enforcement more efficient and effective, and we need the support of the community to foster collective responsibility and cultivate positive social norms.

We encourage and thank all stakeholders in the community who promote social graciousness and a greater sense of ownership in keeping Singapore clean.

These stakeholders include residents, schools, communities, and private and public organisations. Many of these stakeholders conduct ground-up activities such as litter-picking brisk walks, beach and park clean-up exercises, and cleaner appreciation days.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency