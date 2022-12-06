Forum: Stretch of Adam Road dangerous for cyclists

It is sad that a cyclist died in an accident along Adam Road on Nov 30 (Cyclist dies in suspected early morning hit-and-run accident along Adam Road, Nov 30).

Especially in low visibility conditions, that stretch of road puts cyclists in the dangerous situation of having to slow down when they go up the slight incline, while trying to avoid fast-moving vehicles turning into the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) heading to Tuas.

I have a few suggestions that could reduce the number of accidents.

First, road signs could be put up just after Arcadia Road to warn drivers of cyclists going towards Lornie Road.

Second, the LED roadside display before the PIE turn-off could be used to warn drivers of cyclists going towards Lornie Road in low visibility conditions.

Lastly, solid blue lines could be used for road sections that have a high risk of accidents between motor vehicles and cyclists.

Wong Sheng Min