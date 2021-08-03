Forum: Strengthen mental health support systems in schools

The recent unfortunate incident at River Valley High School brought mental health issues among students into the spotlight.

Students face many sources of stress. They may have to live up to high expectations, or struggle with a heavy workload that regularly keeps them up until the wee hours.

There are support systems available, but the person in need must make the decision to change in order to pull himself out of a downward spiral.

I have met good teachers and counsellors who provided the necessary support to help students get out of a downward spiral and achieve their full potential.

I also know of a case in which a teacher, who had good intentions but poor execution, drove a student to attempt suicide.

To address mental health issues students face, there is a need to:

Provide a supportive environment. Parents and teachers should not push children to the point of resentment. Tough love doesn't always work.

Have specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely goals. I regularly ask my children about what they like and dislike about school, and offer to provide feedback to the school on their behalf.

Teach students different methods and techniques to manage and relieve stress.

Know when to seek help. When a stressful situation is escalating, seek help before it reaches a breaking point. Who can help? Where should one go for help?

A person who needs help would confide only in someone he trusts. Ideally it ought to be his family, teachers, school counsellors or any other organisations with trained personnel.

However, if mental health issues and seeking help from counsellors have negative connotations, it will deter people from getting help. Society must be mature enough to view a visit to a counsellor as being as commonplace as a visit to a general practitioner.

Andrew Tan Kok Chua