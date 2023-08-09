Forum: Strengthen faith in marriage for a stronger society

Recently, Singapore has seen a couple of political scandals involving extramarital affairs among our elected representatives.

The fragility of these prominent relationships should serve as a reminder of the need to prioritise and fortify the institution of marriage for the well-being of our entire community.

The social repercussions of a weakened faith in marriage extend beyond the individual realm. Trust, commitment and reliability – the cornerstones of a strong marital bond – are qualities that underpin healthy communities and societies.

Instead of allowing these scandals to fuel disillusionment, we should channel this energy into reinforcing our own relationships. Our society must cultivate a gracious environment where troubled relationships are nursed, healthy marriages are nurtured, communication is valued and support is unwavering.

Recovery from an extramarital affair is not easy, but it is possible. With time, effort and support, some marriages can be even stronger than before the affairs.

A renewed emphasis on faith in marriage can translate into a more resilient society that prioritises unity, trust and shared values.

As we work collectively to rebuild and reinforce faith in marriage, we are sowing the seeds for a more resilient, united and thriving society, one that is poised to overcome challenges and embrace a brighter future.

Ian Toh Kok Kiang