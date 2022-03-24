Forum: Strangers helped father-in-law who fell in MRT station

My father-in-law fell at Upper Thomson MRT station last Saturday.

His unfortunate mishap was made more bearable by the strangers who helped him.

A woman offered to give him a ride to the nearest hospital, which he declined so as not to impose on her. A station employee brought a wheelchair to him promptly and gave him biscuits and water while he waited for the ambulance.

The ambulance attendant also served him well.

My father-in-law, who had a dislocated finger and bruised arm from the fall, is now recuperating at home. Our family is touched and grateful for the kindness shown by ordinary people in trying times like these.

Patrick Tan Kim Boon