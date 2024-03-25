Forum: Story of Tuas Crescent shipyards is worth documenting

While the reclamation of land in Tuas for future industrial development is understandable (JTC to reclaim 172ha of land in Tuas for industrial use, improved connections to Tuas Port, Dec 25, 2023), I am concerned about the lack of public information regarding a heritage impact assessment or any documentation efforts for the shipyards there.

These historically significant shipyards were a cornerstone of Singapore’s maritime growth for four decades. They embodied the innovation, resilience and creativity of our early small and medium-sized enterprises.

Documenting their story isn’t just about honouring their contribution – it’s about fostering a sense of identity for future maritime talent. Understanding the industry’s roots, particularly the ingenuity that was seen in the offshore support vessel segment, can inspire the next generation.

Beyond historical significance, these shipyards were a treasure trove of practical solutions. Capturing these practices can preserve valuable skills and techniques, offering insights for future projects and problem-solving in the industry.

The demolition signifies the end of an era, but the shipyards’ legacy shouldn’t fade from view.

A comprehensive record of the Tuas Crescent shipyards could be created through video interviews, photographs and research papers.

Specific examples, like the sinking of famed explorer Jacques Cousteau’s ship in the waters next to a Tuas Crescent shipyard in 1996, highlight the rich history of these structures. Documenting such stories could spark curiosity and inspire future generations to delve deeper into Singapore’s maritime heritage.

This effort to preserve the stories of these shipyards shouldn’t be limited to government agencies. Maritime trade associations and professional societies could also play a vital role in recognising and acknowledging Singapore’s maritime heritage. Their support could solidify the importance of these shipyards within the larger narrative of our nation’s maritime journey.

Kuet Ee Yoon