Forum: Store should state if shoppers can use own bags

It gladdened my heart to see a letter from a young person sharing the same concern that I have held for a very long time (Let shoppers use their own bags, March 8).

I have been trying to use personal bags while shopping at Mustafa Centre for close to 10 years now.

In the early years, when I asked to use my own bags, the answer from the cashiers was a clear "no, it's our policy that we use our plastic bags". I was also given a look that communicated disbelief that anyone would refuse a new plastic bag.

To overcome this, I began reusing plastic bags with the Mustafa logo on them, telling cashiers that I had too many such bags at home. More cashiers were willing to allow me to use these bags, possibly because the management could not pull them up if the bags had the shop's logo.

I also noticed a few cashiers appreciating my efforts - at least, they no longer gave me that look.

In the last few years, I have consistently used personal bags at Mustafa. However, it still appears to be a personal decision on the cashier's part, and not a policy put in place by the management.

Mustafa can clearly state and prominently display its policy on customers using their own bags for purchases, especially when other major supermarket chains in Singapore allow this.

It will make it more pleasant for both shoppers and the cashiers.

Narayanan Anand Chandrasekar