Forum: Stop using hotels as lodgings for foreign workers

There were many policies put in place during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Safe distancing measures as well as workplace requirements were put in place and subsequently rolled back as the nation adjusted to living with the coronavirus. However, not all measures were rescinded.

In 2020, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) allowed hotels to serve as alternative lodgings for foreign workers to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in existing foreign worker dormitories.

Residents living near such establishments understood and accepted that this move was needed due to the nation’s constraints during Covid-19. However, these hotels and inns have continued to serve as alternative lodgings for migrant workers, even as global travel restrictions ease and tourist numbers increase in Singapore.

The impact on the neighbourhood is significant if these hotels, especially those in residential areas, do not revert to their previous business models to serve guests and instead continue to house foreign workers.

For instance, residents have to put up with the noise from trucks and other vehicles that pick up the workers as early as 5am, even on weekends. Workers are also loitering and talking loudly in groups late at night.

I urge the authorities to roll back such interim measures swiftly, in line with the nation’s position on Covid-19, and not let businesses persist with business models that were implemented to better manage the situation during the pandemic years.

Desmond Teo Mingjie