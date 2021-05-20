Forum: Stop house renovations for now

Given that employees and students now have to work and study at home, I find it perplexing that home renovations are still allowed.

It is one thing to be understanding to neighbours who are renovating their apartments, and another to feel helpless and hopeless due to the lack of alternatives to help manage the distressing situation.

The adjustment to staying at home to work or study is already challenging. Unnecessary noise and distractions from a nearby house being renovated can cause much stress and anguish to those who need a quiet environment to function effectively.

With dining in not allowed at cafes and restaurants, finding another place to work is hard.

My daughter, preparing for her final exams, is finding it very difficult to concentrate and participate in her online classes due to the drilling, hammering and hacking noises from the apartment above.

What justification is there for a minority of neighbours to rush to complete their renovations when the majority have no choice but to bear with the incessant noise as they have to stay home?

I urge the authorities to spare a thought for those at home and put a temporary stop to home renovations.

Frankie Mao