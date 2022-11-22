Forum: Stop hiring migrant workers who smoke

Smoking is a major contributing factor for cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and diabetes.

I wonder if smoking cessation is a major performance indicator for the Ministry of Manpower’s Project Mocca (Management of Oral and Chronic Conditions and Ailments), which is expected to benefit about 300,000 migrant workers in Singapore (Scheme to help migrant workers manage health issues, Nov 13).

The quit rate of smoking cessation programmes is often very low. So once a smoker picks up the habit, his risk of chronic diseases remains elevated due to the difficulty of quitting and the legacy effect of past smoking.

Since March 2021, one in eight newly arrived migrant workers has been found to have at least one chronic disease. It is unclear how many among them smoke, which could be a contributing factor to them having these chronic diseases.

It makes sense to not issue work permits to migrant workers who smoke. Smoking is a vice, and its harmful effects on health are self-inflicted against all good advice.

I urge the Manpower Ministry to consider a ban on hiring migrant workers who smoke, as this would help minimise the downstream burden on Project Mocca.

Lim Teck Koon