Forum: Stop delivery riders' dangerous behaviour on roads

Recent delivery rider deaths have attracted attention and sparked debate on whether the Work Injury Compensation Act should apply to delivery riders (Work Injury Compensation Act may be applied to 'employee-like' gig workers: Koh Poh Koon, July 5).

While the law needs to be clear on this, there is also a need to keep these riders safe on the road.

There are two aspects that need improvement.

One, the riders should be banned from smoking while riding. I have on many occasions seen someone with one hand holding a cigarette and the other used to scroll through his mobile phone to look for new orders, leaving no hand available to handle the motorbike. This is extremely dangerous.

Two, the riders should not listen to music while on the road. Drivers have only our car horns to alert others to impending danger. But it is often the case that the rider's music is so loud that he does not hear our horns.

So while the authorities act to provide more financial protection for these workers, a more sensible thing to do would be to make sure they are plying our roads safely.

Chua Boon Hou