Forum: Still no success on second attempt

I thank DBS Bank for its reply, in which it said more slots for the online reservation of new notes would be available from the past Sunday (DBS to make available more slots for reservation of notes online, Jan 23).

But my second experience with the reservation system turned out to be just as frustrating.

I tried logging in to the website at 9am on Sunday.

And similar to what I experienced last week, the reservation system seemed unable to handle the load.

I spent nearly four hours trying to make a reservation, but I kept receiving error messages from the system and eventually gave up.

DBS is one of the largest banks in Singapore serving many residents, and I wonder how many customers faced the same issue.

Han Ming Guang