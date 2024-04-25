Forum: Steps taken to support senior caregivers of adults with disabilities

The Ministry of Social and Family Development thanks Mr Abhimanyau Pal for his feedback on senior caregivers of adults with disabilities (Not easy for elderly caregivers of those with disabilities, April 18).

Under the Enabling Masterplan 2030 (EMP2030), support for caregivers in the area of future care planning was highlighted as a focal area.

The Government is committed to supporting caregivers and persons with disabilities to live in the community. By 2030, we will be increasing the capacity of our day activity centres and sheltered workshops by 500 spaces each, to cater to more persons with disabilities.

We launched the first Enabling Services Hub in Tampines last year, which is operated by Mr Pal’s agency, SPD, to support caregivers and persons with disabilities. Families can also tap the migrant domestic worker (MDW) levy concession, which reduces the levy for hiring an MDW from $300 a month to $60 a month, to hire an MDW to help the household.

Lower-income families may also benefit from the Home Caregiving Grant and receive up to $400 a month to defray caregiving costs.

These existing initiatives aim to enable families, including senior caregivers of adults with disabilities, to live well in the community for as long as possible. We recognise that persons with disabilities may require more support as their caregivers age.

Under EMP2030, the Taskforce on Community Living is looking into how the Government, disability service providers and the community can come together to better enable persons with disabilities to continue living and participating in the community, as their caregivers age.

Recommendations from the task force will be shared later this year when ready.

As we press ahead with our work to enhance support for persons with disabilities and their families, we welcome partners and organisations to continue to share suggestions and work with us to build a more inclusive society.

Stephanie Sim

Director, Enabling Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development