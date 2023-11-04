Forum: Steps taken to support local farms to increase their output

We thank Forum writer Lee Bee Wah for her interest in the local agriculture and farming industry (To achieve food security, temper market forces, Oct 23).

Climate change, pandemics, animal disease outbreaks and geopolitical developments are resulting in more global food supply disruptions. And for Singapore, food security is critical given its limited resources and competing land uses.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is actively working with our agriculture industry to significantly uplift its capabilities to meet our 30 by 30 vision to sustainably produce 30 per cent of our nutritional needs to build a more resilient food future for Singaporeans.

SFA supports local farms to increase their capabilities through various funding schemes.

For example, SFA’s Agri-food Cluster Transformation Fund supports local farms in adopting technology and advanced farming systems. Local farms can also partner local research performers to tap the Singapore Food Story 2.0 R&D Programme, which promotes research and development in aquaculture, sustainable urban agriculture, future foods and food safety.

The agri-food industry has also come together and successfully set up an industry-level supply and demand aggregator to enable higher take-up of local produce.

On Oct 24, the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with At Fresh and Seafood Industries Association Singapore to drive local produce demand.

Additionally, SFA has been working with stakeholders, including farms, industry associations, urban food solution providers, nature groups, institutes of higher learning, master planning consultants and the public, to seek ideas for the Lim Chu Kang Masterplan.

This is part of the Government’s effort to support the development of local farms by providing dedicated land infrastructure in Lim Chu Kang for farming use.

In September, SFA organised the Singapore Food Story public exhibition to provide an overview of the vision for Lim Chu Kang as Singapore’s flagship agri-food production hub of the future.

Ensuring food security and supporting our local agriculture and farming industry is a joint responsibility. We encourage consumers to do their part by supporting local produce.

Consumers can support locally farmed produce by looking out for the red SG Fresh Produce logo displayed on produce packaging when shopping for groceries.

Cheong Lai Peng

Senior Director

Industry Development and Community Partnership Division

Singapore Food Agency