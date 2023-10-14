Forum: Steps taken to safeguard workers’ safety and health in green industries too

We refer to the letter by Dr Wong Shiu Hong, “Time to focus on the new health risks workers may face in green industries” (Oct 7).

We agree with Dr Wong on the need for guidelines on the safety and health risks in green industries. As Singapore’s green economy continues to grow and evolve, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council has been producing new guidelines and training content to help employers in related industries keep pace with the risks in new technologies and safeguard their workers’ safety and health.

For instance, interest in environmental sustainability has led to rising demand for solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs). The WSH Council produced guidelines for solar panel installation earlier this year on practices to prevent the associated work at height and electrical injuries.

In addition, the growing popularity of EVs requires automotive technicians to be skilled in safe EV battery replacement.

The WSH Council collaborated with Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Strides Automotive in 2022 to include WSH competencies in their EV technician training courses.

We will continue to monitor emerging industries and their WSH risks closely, and update our guidelines and training curricula accordingly, to account for cadmium telluride exposure that Dr Wong cited.

The safety of workers must always be our top priority. As part of providing a safe and healthy work environment, employers should take heed of the resources and training available to protect their workers from harm, in both existing and new industries.

Christopher Koh

General Manager

Workplace Safety and Health Council