Forum: Steps taken to raise standards of animal welfare

We refer to the Forum letters “Make it mandatory for pet shops to sell only sterilised animals” (Oct 9) and “Study animal abuse situation and promote responsible pet ownership” (Oct 11).

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, would like to clarify that pet shops are not allowed to breed dogs and cats. Commercial breeding of pets is strictly prohibited in any premises unless it is licensed to do so by AVS.

To promote responsible pet retailing and purchase as well as to discourage impulse buying, AVS requires pet shops selling dogs, cats and rabbits to screen their customers and assess if they are suitable to be pet owners.

Pet shops also have to comply with the conditions of licensing, such as compulsory microchipping of puppies and kittens for sale, and sourcing for puppies from AVS-approved sources.

To raise the standards of animal health and welfare, AVS embarked on the Pet Sector Review in 2019, with the pet breeding and boarding sectors as key review priorities. The full set of licensing conditions for the dog breeding industry was implemented in April 2022, including one condition on breeders not being allowed to breed dogs with known harmful heritable conditions.

AVS also encourages pet owners to sterilise their pets to prevent unnecessary breeding, and to reduce undesirable behaviours and the risk of certain diseases. For example, there are different licence fees for sterilised and unsterilised pet dogs to encourage owners to sterilise their pet dogs. Pet owners should consult their veterinarians to determine the appropriate age of sterilisation for their pets.

AVS is committed to safeguarding animal health and welfare in Singapore. We take all cases related to animal welfare seriously and investigate all feedback. We will act against anyone who does not provide adequate care for their pet or commits an act of animal cruelty.

While AVS will continue to ensure that regulations are in place and properly enforced, the community, including pet owners and businesses, has a shared responsibility to safeguard animal health and welfare. Pet owners can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners at www.go.gov.sg/animal-welfare-code-petowners to learn about the minimum standards for animal housing, management and care.

AVS will continue to reach out to the community and potential pet owners to raise awareness on responsible pet ownership. We also work closely with stakeholders such as animal welfare groups to promote responsible pet ownership and adoption.

Jessica Kwok

Group Director

Animal and Veterinary Service