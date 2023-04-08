Forum: Steps taken to prevent theft at food collection points

The Food Bank Singapore thanks Mr Alex Yeo for his letter, “Step up security at collection points to prevent theft of donated food items” (April 6).

As the champion for eradicating food insecurity in Singapore, we value and are accountable for every donation.

The boxes are placed at Level 1 of Compass One to make it convenient for members of the public to drop the food items.

We are mindful of the incident at the Compass One collection bin and have worked with the building’s management to prevent future occurrences.

Closed-circuit TV has been installed in the area where the collection bins are located. If there are any suspicious activities, the security personnel will go and check on our bank boxes and food items.

We will also relook the position of our bank boxes at other locations.

Since the launch of the Bank Box in 2015, we have been constantly improving the programme. We would like to seek the public’s assistance to give us feedback as well so that we can continuously enhance our programmes.

To Mr Teo and all donors, thank you for your donations.

Your contributions matter to us and those in need. Let’s end hunger together.

Nichol Ng

Co-Founder

The Food Bank Singapore