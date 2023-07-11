Forum: Steps taken to nurture students at all levels to take care of environment

We thank Forum writer Osman V.P. Mohamed for his suggestion to include climate change and environment-related issues in the school curriculum (Cover climate change at more school levels, June 28).

He may be assured to know that environmental and sustainability issues are taught in a range of subjects and programmes across different levels, beyond the biology and geography subjects. For example, students discuss sustainability-related issues as part of character and citizenship education and in social studies.

Schools also organise applied learning programmes and community involvement activities to give students the opportunity to use their knowledge and skills in practical ways to address environment-related issues.

Since 2021, all schools have come on board the Eco Stewardship Programme which aims to nurture our students from primary to pre-university levels to be environmental stewards for life. The programme teaches sustainability concepts through the four aspects of curriculum, campus, culture and community, allowing students to learn about green issues in a more authentic and holistic way.

Ultimately, we hope that our students do not just have the requisite knowledge, but also practise a responsible and sustainability-driven lifestyle.

Our environmental education efforts extend into higher education. Environmental sustainability is an integral part of the curriculum in our Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), across a wide range of common and elective modules.

All students in our IHLs are exposed to sustainability concepts within their general curriculum, either infused into existing modules, or through new sustainability-related ones.

Students who want to pursue sustainability-related issues at a deeper level can also take up the range of electives and specialised courses which our IHLs offer. In addition, the IHLs offer over 250 sustainability-related continuing education and training courses to equip adult learners with skills to contribute to the green economy.

In partnership with families and the community, we will continue with our efforts to nurture our students to be stewards of the environment now and for the future.

Beatrice Chong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2

Ministry of Education