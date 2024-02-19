Forum: Steps taken to manage Asian koel numbers sustainably and humanely

We refer to the Forum letter “Keep the number of Asian koels in check” (Feb 14). We thank the writer for his feedback and have got in touch with him. The National Parks Board (NParks) adopts a holistic and science- based approach to managing the population of birds in Singapore, including the Asian koel.

The Asian koel has a resident and migratory population in Singapore. The frequency of its calls varies through the year, with a low in the middle of the year and peaks at the year-end. This can be due to both breeding birds and migrants adding to the local koel numbers during the northern winter. As highlighted by the writer, Asian koels keep the population of crows in check as they replace the crows’ eggs with their own.

Asian koels are found in secondary forests, parks and residential areas, feeding mainly on berries and other fruits. By modifying their habitat such as by tree pruning and replacement as well as by harvesting fruits, we encourage koels to occur and forage in areas away from urban dwellings.

At residential areas, NParks also conducts surveys to identify hot spots where the Asian koel is commonly found. As the Asian koel lays its eggs in crows’ nests, such nests are removed to manage the population of these birds.

These measures, carried out with town councils and management corporation strata titles, have contributed to managing the population of Asian koels in residential areas sustainably and humanely.

While there are Singaporeans who enjoy the presence of such wildlife in our environment and take well to their calls (Let’s be more tolerant of Asian koel’s calls, Feb 16), we recognise that others may feel inconvenienced by the calls.

We will continue to work closely with the community and stakeholders on managing the Asian koel population.

How Choon Beng

Group Director, Wildlife Management

National Parks Board