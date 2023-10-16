Forum: Steps taken to keep fund-raising activities accountable

We refer to the letter by Ms Cindy Lee, “Raising some concerns about groups soliciting donations” (Sept 29).

All public appeals for donations require a valid House to House and Street Collections (HHSC) licence issued by the police, or must be disclosed on the Commissioner of Charities (COC) charity portal (www.charities.gov.sg).

To ensure proper accounting of the funds collected, licensees must submit an audited statement of accounts within two months from the expiry of the licence to the police or National Council of Social Service. Registered charities must also submit their financial statements and annual reports to the COC which account for funds raised and used during the year. This ensures transparency and accountability.

When responding to charity appeals, donors should practise the three steps of “Ask, Check, Give” to verify the legitimacy of the appeal before giving. Suspicious charitable fund-raising activities should be reported to the COC at mccy_charities@mccy.gov.sg.

Those who suspect a fraud or scam should file a police report immediately. More information can be found at www.go.gov.sg/safergiving.

The police will investigate those who conduct unlicensed collections. Anyone convicted for the offence of HHSC Without Licence under Section 3(2) of the HHSC Act may be liable for a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

Desmond Chin

Commissioner of Charities

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

Tan Tin Wee (Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police)

Director

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force