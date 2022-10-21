Forum: Steps taken to encourage companies to help workers fulfil caregiving duties

We thank Dr Yew Woon Si for her Forum letter, “Stop unfair practices against women who work part-time” (Oct 6).

NTUC strongly believes that all employees should have access to workplace practices that allow them to meet their caregiving responsibilities.

With an ageing population in Singapore, caregiving will become a more pertinent issue. This was a key concern raised during the Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development and highlighted in the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development.

NTUC recognises that women and men face the challenges of managing their work and caregiving responsibilities, and has always been advocating that employers provide flexible work arrangements and work-life harmony practices, including family care leave.

NTUC has engaged caregivers on these areas in our #EveryWorkerMatters Conversations series recently, and we hope to find more ways to support our workers, across all industries, in caring for family members beyond young children.

NTUC will continue to work with our tripartite partners to build progressive and inclusive workplaces that will encourage more women to participate in the workforce, while helping them reach their highest potential.

We recently rolled out our Better Workplace Campaign, which helps companies implement flexible work arrangements and work-life harmony practices, including a policy on workplace harassment.

We will also continue to encourage employers, through our unions, to offer work arrangements that will allow all employees to fulfil their caregiving responsibilities.

Yeo Wan Ling

Director

NTUC U SME and U Women and Family