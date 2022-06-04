Forum: Steps taken to deter maids from borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders

We refer to Mr Wee Gim Leong's letter, "Don't put employer's address on maid's work permit card" (May 30).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has taken measures to make address information less visible on the work permit cards. Cards issued since Aug 24, 2020, no longer show the employer's address. Migrant domestic workers (MDWs) who need to show proof of their residential addresses to, for example, acquire services from service providers like banks and healthcare institutions, can retrieve their addresses through their SGWorkPass app instead.

By July, MDWs will be required to log in with their Singpass before their address information can be retrieved. There are also other ways to provide documentary proof of residential address, for example, from correspondence from MOM to the MDW.

To address the issue of MDWs borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders, it is important to educate MDWs on good money management practices and the risks of borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders. We do so through our Settling-In Programme, regular newsletters and courses conducted by non-governmental organisations.

In addition, enforcement action will be taken against MDWs who borrow money from unlicensed moneylenders.

Saksama Djingga

Director, Customer Operations

Work Pass Division

Ministry of Manpower