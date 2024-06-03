Forum: Steps taken to build more inclusive community for students with special educational needs

We thank Mr Wo Ming Hann for his views on the need for a more inclusive society for children with special needs (Create a more inclusive society for special needs kids, May 23).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) is committed to supporting all students with special educational needs in educational settings that best meet their needs, and this can take place in general education or special education (Sped) schools.

MOE regularly reviews the demand for Sped school places, and works with social service agencies (SSAs) that run these schools to cater to the different Sped profiles. There are now 25 government and community-funded Sped schools, which will increase to 28 by the 2030s. The new schools are set up in different areas of Singapore for better access.

To strengthen learning outcomes for Sped students, MOE has also been developing new teaching and learning syllabuses for key Sped learning domains. Sped and general education students also get to interact in sustained and meaningful ways. MOE also partners with the community to better support students with special educational needs, such as working with SG Enable to better support caregivers and parents.

To enhance access to quality education, MOE announced in March that it will work with SSAs to lower fees in nine higher-fee Sped schools by up to 60 per cent for Singaporean students by mid-2025. As part of MOE’s ongoing efforts to grow a professional Sped teaching force, MOE will increase funding to Sped schools in phases to support the SSAs in raising the average salaries of trained Sped teachers and teacher aides. MOE will also support Sped schools in planning professional learning opportunities for staff.

These efforts dovetail with the emphasis of the Enabling Masterplan 2030, which aims to transform public perceptions of persons with disabilities and encourage more educational, social and recreational opportunities for them. Some efforts include SG Enable’s public education campaign and enabling services hubs to have more inclusive activities in the community.

Together with the Forward Singapore report, which outlines our collective vision in working towards building a Singapore with opportunities for all to learn and progress, and where everyone is valued and respected for who they are, MOE and community partners will continue to support the learning experience for our students with special educational needs.

Dayna Chia

Divisional Director

Special Educational Needs Division

Ministry of Education