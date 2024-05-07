Forum: Steps taken to better support early intervention educators

We thank Mr Jude Ang Hock Guan for his letter “More can be done for early intervention educators besides raising pay” (April 30). We agree with him that early intervention (EI) educators play an important role to support children with developmental needs and hence the need to attract and retain talent in this field.

Over the years, the Government has enhanced efforts to better support EI educators in their professional and career development. These include rolling out the refreshed Skills Framework for Early Childhood (EC) and the EI Continuing Professional Development Roadmap in 2021, which help EI educators chart their training and career pathways.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is also having more training courses and professional exchange opportunities for EI educators to develop their professional and leadership competencies. Accomplished EI professionals are also recognised at the ECDA Awards or appointed as ECDA fellows.

Supporting children with developmental needs goes beyond the responsibility of EI educators alone. ECDA has embarked on initiatives to strengthen the EC-EI partnership. Our pre-schools have appointed inclusion coordinators to help identify children with developmental needs and connect their parents and EC educators with the appropriate EI support or resources.

We are also piloting the Inclusive Support Programme where EC and EI educators work closely within a pre-school environment to provide in-class support for children who require medium levels of EI support.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development and the National Council of Social Service have also developed the Industry Digital Plan for Social Services. This provides a road map on technology adoption and digitalisation for social service agencies to address administrative workload and improve the productivity of our EI educators.

We encourage those with an interest and passion to support children with developmental needs to consider joining the EI sector. Interested students and mid-career job seekers can learn more at our Shape Our Tomorrow microsite (https://www.ecda.gov.sg/shapeourtomorrow).

Wendy Ang

Director, Sector Planning

Early Childhood Development Agency