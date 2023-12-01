Forum: Steps being taken to make cemetery cleaner

We thank Ms Nazneen Zafar for the letter “Cemetery needs urgent-clean-up” (Nov 24) and agree that it is important to have care and respect for Choa Chu Kang cemetery.

The cemetery spans about 300ha. The National Environment Agency (NEA) cleans the cemetery grounds regularly, with more frequent cleaning in areas where more human traffic is expected.

Cleaning frequency is increased during special festivals in the cemetery areas where large crowds are expected.

We are taking steps to further improve the cleanliness of the cemetery.

We would like to remind and encourage all visitors to be gracious – not to litter and to remove any waste from the cemetery after visiting.

NEA will continue to work closely with service providers on the cleaning regime. With individual and collective ownership, we can keep our shared spaces clean.

Pun Wui-Mei

Director

Memorial Facilities and Planning Division

National Environment Agency