Forum: Steps being taken to enhance safety in outdoor adventure education activities

We thank Ms Prameela Devi Kaneson for her letter “Parents need safety assurance for height-based activities” (March 1), and Mr Delane Lim for his letter “Address systemic safety issues instead of looking for a fall guy” (March 4).

The safety of the participants is indeed of utmost importance.

The Government formed the Outdoor Adventure Education (OAE) Council in September 2022 to tackle standards and safety in the sector.

The council works closely with stakeholders to develop sound systems and operational standards at the industry, organisational and individual levels.

It comprises experts from the sector, including industrial safety experts, OAE specialists from institutes of higher learning, and OAE providers and practitioners.

Based on their professional expertise, the safety, process and management of OAE activities are continually reviewed to enhance the safety of OAE activities nationwide.

In January, the council rolled out a guide on Emergency Action Plans (EAP) to help Singapore’s OAE programme providers adopt best practices in managing emergencies. The EAP guide is available at go.gov.sg/eapguide

A national standard to enhance safety in OAE activities and operations is in the works. To support our OAE practitioners in enhancing their competencies and capabilities, a comprehensive workforce development road map is also being developed. Both will be made available in 2025.

The OAE Council is committed to supporting the development of a strong and safe outdoor adventure education sector for Singapore.

Tan Lai Yong (Dr)

Outdoor Adventure Education Council co-chair