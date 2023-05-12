Forum: Step up enforcement of traffic rules to bring down motorcycle deaths

While experts study the possible causes for the high number of motorcycle deaths, I believe stronger enforcement action is needed to minimise the unnecessary loss of life (Motorcycle fatalities almost double in first quarter, May 8).

It is common to see motorcyclists riding along the fast lanes on expressways. Some weave in and out of the lanes instead of keeping left unless overtaking, as highlighted in basic traffic rules.

Strict enforcement will ensure compliance with road regulations and minimise accidents.

Another possible action is more stringent verification of the qualifications of foreign riders and foreign-registered motorcycles on our roads.

Although the total motorcycle population in Singapore has been stable at about 142,000 for the past three years, it is not clear if the number includes motorcycles that cross our borders with Malaysia daily.

I hope the Land Transport Authority will act quickly to bring down the number of motorcycle deaths.

Chng Poh Hwa