Forum: Step up enforcement measures to ensure mask-wearing

I fully agree with Mr Lim Teck Koon (Many flouting mask requirement indoors, July 28).

With the relaxation of Covid-19 safe management measures and the reopening of borders, places are getting crowded.

It is disconcerting to see many people not wearing masks in shopping malls, on trains and buses, at hawker centres and at the airport.

When I ask them to mask up, I receive only a blank stare or a display of smugness. Many seem to be foreigners.

I was at Marina Bay Sands on a recent Sunday. The place was chock-a-block with people. Many were not wearing masks. I alerted a security officer, but he did nothing.

With many borders having reopened, I seized the opportunity to travel. Even on the plane, I had to alert the cabin crew to instances of passengers who took off their masks despite reminders over the public announcement system not to do so.

More people out and about means the probability of infection increases. The danger is far from over.

The call for personal responsibility seems to have fallen on many deaf ears.

Since we cannot hope to rely on personal responsibility alone, enforcement measures need to be stepped up to make the environment safer for everyone.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan