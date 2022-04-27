Forum: Step up efforts to keep environment clean in fight against dengue

I refer to the National Environment Agency's letter, "Dengue case numbers expected to surge in coming months" (April 25).

Besides the advice to remove stagnant water from potential mosquito breeding habitats, there is a relatively new set of protective actions the public, especially those living in dengue cluster areas, can take - spray insecticide, apply mosquito repellent and wear long-sleeve tops and long pants.

It is necessary to educate the public on these protective actions not only to protect oneself from being bitten, but also to prevent an uninfected Aedes mosquito from biting an infected person and transmitting the disease to another person.

While residents need to put in effort to prevent mosquito breeding, it is equally important for town councils to step up efforts to clear dry leaves.

I have seen cleaners simply sweep dry leaves to the sides of covered walkways to clear the path instead of sweeping them up to dispose of them. Water can easily collect on dry leaves when it rains, giving mosquitoes a chance to breed.

If town councils do not have enough manpower, perhaps grassroots leaders can call for coordinated community efforts to clean up the environment. There could be a small party to thank residents for their efforts.

After all, a cleaner public environment, rid of mosquito breeding grounds, serves all of us better.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon