Forum: Step up efforts to encourage women to take part in politics

There is a lack of women joining politics in many parts of the world. Even in Asia’s more developed nations like Japan and South Korea, the proportion of women in politics is still much lower than in the West.

This is despite the many examples of female politicians doing as well as their male counterparts in leadership roles.

Over the years, Singapore has produced high-quality female ministers and members of Parliament. They are capable and committed to their duty.

We should step up efforts to encourage more women to participate in politics.

Albert Ng Ya Ken