Forum: Step up efforts to combat global warming

It is concerning to read that 2023 could be the warmest year in more than 100,000 years (2023 to be hottest year on record after ‘extraordinary’ November, Dec 6).

Nations around the globe should step up their efforts on this issue. Schools have been educating their students, and raising awareness on how everyone can play a part in saving the planet.

Governments should do more to encourage people to use public transport, and to increase the use of solar panels and other alternative sources of energy instead of depending on fossil fuels, which can be harmful to the environment.

I hope countries will address the threat of global warming, and step up efforts to reduce the greenhouse effect.

Saw Daniel Brave Htoo, 14

Secondary 2