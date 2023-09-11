Forum: Step up education on road etiquette for safety of users

I read with concern the news article on how the number of power-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, registered in Singapore has more than doubled in the last few years (S’pore e-bike accidents on the rise amid increase in riders, Sept 7).

I worry about the safety of cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

I have observed that not only are there more e-bikers, but there have also been more people using bicycles for leisure or as a mode of transport.

I understand that the Government is building more cycling paths, but these could take years to accomplish.

I suggest in the meantime educating the public on the basic road etiquette of sharing the road among cyclists, pedestrians and motorists. Educational posters or videos of the dos and don’ts can be published and shared in schools, on public transport and in common areas. Together, we can iron out the differences and make daily commuting an enjoyable process.

Cho Shao Ming, 15

Secondary 3