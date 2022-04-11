Forum: Step into users' shoes for public service to go from good to great

I agree with Ms Stella Kon (Extend ICA's efficiency to submission of photos, April 6), as I had a similar experience.

Singapore's public service is good, but a small mindset change could make it great: Simply step into the shoes of the user.

Grab chief executive Anthony Tan occasionally serves as a deliveryman (At 40, Grab chief executive Anthony Tan has miles to go, April 3). Billionaire Walmart founder Sam Walton used to wait in line at his local supermarket.

Service providers should remember this: Be on the ground and feel what your customers are feeling. This will give you intimate first-hand knowledge of where the service gaps are.

This mindset would propel our public service from good to great.

All said, kudos to our civil servants. We are not there yet. But we are getting there.

Philip Khing Siow