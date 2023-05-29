Forum: Step back from social media, so we don’t become self-absorbed

In recent years, technology has evolved and become intertwined in our daily lives. Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter play a huge part in our lives and have become increasingly popular. They proved to be an efficient way to communicate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We regularly check social media for updates, tweets and stories without thinking twice. The platforms provide users with the opportunity to showcase their thoughts, lives and opinions to a wider audience. 

While this is a good thing, it could potentially lead to the desire for validation through likes, shares and comments from others. This can reinforce self-absorbed behaviour where users prioritise their own needs for validation rather than other people’s experiences and opinions. 

There are instances where some self-proclaimed online “influencers” have made controversial statements or posted photos and videos of themselves performing dangerous acts to garner likes and shares.

Being self-absorbed could turn people into validation-seeking narcissists. In the real world, these people would be shunned.

We owe it to ourselves to take a step back from social media and not be sucked into becoming self-absorbed. We need to step outside the digital space and spend more time in the real world.

Yoo Yu Huan, 15
Secondary 4

